Cameron (Cam) Theo Yager Sr., age 85, died and was promoted to eternity with Christ Jesus on June 12, 2019 at Independence Village in Grand Ledge, Michigan. Cam died peacefully with his family by his side.
Cam was born May 6, 1934 to Theo and Elaine (Linhart) Yager of Lake Odessa MI. He grew up on the family farm and attended Lake Odessa schools where he graduated with the class of 1952. Cam was inducted into the United States Army on December 8, 1954 and served at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii until he was honorably discharged on September 10, 1956.
Cam and R. Kay Hansbarger were married on September 19, 1958 in Lake Odessa and together raised their four children, Cameron Jr., Steve, Rick and Vonda. Cam worked with his Father on the family farm and worked in automotive related manufacturing for most of his career. He also purchased and operated Yager's Radiator Shop for many years
in Lake Odessa.
Cam was married to Kay for over 58 years. Cam and Kay attended and served at First Baptist Church of Sebewa most of their lives. He loved serving the people at Church where he was a deacon for several decades.
Cam was known for his unshakable faith, integrity, faithfulness, strong work ethic and sense of humor. Cam is survived by his children: Cameron Jr. (Patricia)Yager, Steve (Dawn) Yager, Rick (Michelle) Yager and Vonda (Greg) Mattson. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his brother-in-law Harlow (Oralia) Hansbarger of Hastings and his sister-in-law Bonnie Yager of Ionia MI. Cam was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents Theo and Elaine Yager, his in-laws Nelson and Marguerite Hansbarger, brothers Duane and Wendall Yager, and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Ellen Yager.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Sebewa on Saturday June 22 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00. Memorial Contributions can be made to Michigan Premiere Hospice, 312 East Houghton, West Branch, MI 48861. Online condolences can be left at www.koopsfc.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 18, 2019