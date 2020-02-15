|
|
Carol Ann Leak, 78, of Lake Odessa, passed away on February 13, 2020 at home in Lake Odessa, MI.
She was born on December 30, 1941 to Clarence and Gretchen (Smith) Linderman in Ionia, MI. On November 12th, 1966 she married James D Leak and he preceded her in death in May 1993. Carol helped farm with James until his passing then worked as a township clerk for Sebewa Township until retirement.
Carol is survived by her loving family: daughter Deborah Leak; son James (Cora) Leak, granddaughters Dorothy and Claudia, brother Raymond (Pat) Linderman along with a few nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband James, infant son Brian Leak, parents Clarence and Gretchen Linderman, and brother Clarence Linderman Jr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11am at the Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI.
Private burial will take place at West Sebewa Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 15, 2020