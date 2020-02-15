Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koops Funeral Chapel Inc
935 Fourth Avenue
Lake Odessa, MI 48849
616-374-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Koops Funeral Chapel Inc
935 Fourth Avenue
Lake Odessa, MI 48849
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Koops Funeral Chapel Inc
935 Fourth Avenue
Lake Odessa, MI 48849
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Leak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Leak


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Leak Obituary
Carol Ann Leak, 78, of Lake Odessa, passed away on February 13, 2020 at home in Lake Odessa, MI.
She was born on December 30, 1941 to Clarence and Gretchen (Smith) Linderman in Ionia, MI. On November 12th, 1966 she married James D Leak and he preceded her in death in May 1993. Carol helped farm with James until his passing then worked as a township clerk for Sebewa Township until retirement.
Carol is survived by her loving family: daughter Deborah Leak; son James (Cora) Leak, granddaughters Dorothy and Claudia, brother Raymond (Pat) Linderman along with a few nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband James, infant son Brian Leak, parents Clarence and Gretchen Linderman, and brother Clarence Linderman Jr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11am at the Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI.
Private burial will take place at West Sebewa Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -