Carol Winton died July 23, 2020. She was born January 24, 1936, the fifth child of Lester and Ella (Martens) Wolverton in Ionia, Michigan. She graduated from Ionia High School and Western Michigan University. While teaching in Lansing, she earned a M.A.T. (Master of Arts for Teachers, with a major in Mathematics), and a M.S. in Mathematics at Michigan State University. In 1968 she married Ralph Winton. They moved to Warren, Michigan, when he was transferred from Fisher Body in Lansing to the GM Technical Center. After he retired, the family moved to Grand Haven, where Ralph died in 2002. Survivors include her sons, Michael (Yvette) Winton of Cupertino, CA, and Steven (Natitia) Winton of Grand Haven; five grandchildren: Holden, Adelyn, Ainsley, John, and Katherine Winton; one step-daughter; one step-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine and Corinne; and her brothers, Robert and Richard. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to travel and gather. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Van Andel Institute (for Parkinson's or cancer research), First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven, or the LeValley United Methodist Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com
