Jackson, Carole Jean (Kimmel)
1945-2019
Of Story City, Iowa died peacefully, early Wednesday, May 1 of complications due to Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her sons Greg (Christine) Jackson of New Jersey and Scott (Robyn) Jackson of Iowa and grandchildren, Brittany, Trevor, Corrine, and Dillon.
Carole (Jeanie) was born in Lansing, MI to Dean and Marjory (Bates) Kimmel of rural Eaton County. She attended Michigan State University to receive her bachelor's degree in English. She later moved to Ames, Iowa with her then husband, Larry Jackson, where they raised their children. Carole enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts along with flower arranging. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 15, 2019
