Dr. Caroline Kathryn Odette passed away peacefully in her Houston, Texas home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 following a brief, but valiant, battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Anastas F. Pass; daughter, Erin Bosco (Michael); grandchildren Henry Bosco and Zoe Bosco; her brother, Dr. Bill Odette; her brother, John Odette (Renee) and their sons, Ian, Cullen, and Johnathon; her niece Olivia Odette and nephew Owen Odette; beloved aunt, Patricia Brush, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, William George Odette and Mary Kathryn "Kay" Odette; her brother, Thomas Odette; her brother David Odette; and sister-in-law, Mary Odette.
Caroline was born in Guelph, Ontario, on December 6, 1961, and her family moved to Ionia, Michigan when she a child. After attending Ferris State University and the Illinois College of Optometry, Caroline embarked on a long and successful career. She was a highly respected medical optometrist, specializing in the treatment and management of ocular diseases. She was a member of the American Optometric Association, the American Academy of Optometry, the Texas Optometric Association, and the Volunteer Optometric Service to Humanity, among others. In 1989, though Chicago would always be in their hearts, Caroline moved with Anastas to Houston, where they lived to this day.
It is an understatement to say that Caroline was an animal lover. From childhood on she was surrounded by a menagerie that at various times included dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Her most recent furry companion was Leo, a Yorkie-Chihuahua mix who followed her wherever she went and occupied her lap at every opportunity. Caroline was an avid gardener who delighted in all things that grew from the ground, but especially loved roses and her Meyer lemon tree. She was an outstanding home chef and baker whose exceptional sticky pecan rolls will never be equaled. Caroline was known for her impeccable taste, and her sense of style encompassed both her wardrobe and her home. She loved to travel across the world, from the wilds of Scotland and the ruins of Greece, to the northern shores of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. And though she enjoyed traveling to her old haunts in Canada to visit her family, after many years as a resident alien, she became an American citizen in November 2014 (though she always observed Canada Day).
Caroline will be greatly missed by her friends and family, most especially by her husband, who made her laugh their whole life together.
The family would like to extend a note of thanks to M.D. Anderson for their exceptional care of Caroline. She was effusive in her appreciation of the quality of the staff and facilities.
There will be no service held at this time, due to pandemic concerns. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Caroline's name to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center:https://gifts.mdanderson.org/
