1/
Caroline Townsend
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline B. Townsend, 85, of rural Ionia died Friday November 6, 2020 at home. Caroline was born on July 27, 1935 in Alger, Michigan the daughter of Budd and Elizabeth ( Szemrady) Geister. She graduated from Sterling High School and later worked many years for the State of Michigan, retiring from the Military Affairs Department doing janitorial work. Caroline liked living in the country and being able to enjoy horses with her husband Weston when he served with the Ionia County Sheriff's Posse. She was preceded in death by her husband Weston, her parents, a sister Maxine Lawrence, a brother Clarence Geister and her daughter Candi Gale.
Caroline is loved and survived by her sons; James Gale of Greenville, Greg ( Deb) Gale of Belding, her grandchildren, James, Hazel, Tony, Melissa, Mishenda, Natasha, Gregory, Amanda, Brent, Buddy, many great grandchildren, her siblings, Wholly Geister of Alger, Marion Belding of Belding, Ethel Rector of Stanton, Robert ( Marian) Geister of Alger, Shirley Whisman of West Branch and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Interment is in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alvah N. Belding Library. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.To share a message of condolence, light a candle in memory of Caroline or order flowers, please visit the website of the funeral home at www.jffh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home
203 Pleasant St
Belding, MI 48809
(616) 794-1630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved