Caroline B. Townsend, 85, of rural Ionia died Friday November 6, 2020 at home. Caroline was born on July 27, 1935 in Alger, Michigan the daughter of Budd and Elizabeth ( Szemrady) Geister. She graduated from Sterling High School and later worked many years for the State of Michigan, retiring from the Military Affairs Department doing janitorial work. Caroline liked living in the country and being able to enjoy horses with her husband Weston when he served with the Ionia County Sheriff's Posse. She was preceded in death by her husband Weston, her parents, a sister Maxine Lawrence, a brother Clarence Geister and her daughter Candi Gale.
Caroline is loved and survived by her sons; James Gale of Greenville, Greg ( Deb) Gale of Belding, her grandchildren, James, Hazel, Tony, Melissa, Mishenda, Natasha, Gregory, Amanda, Brent, Buddy, many great grandchildren, her siblings, Wholly Geister of Alger, Marion Belding of Belding, Ethel Rector of Stanton, Robert ( Marian) Geister of Alger, Shirley Whisman of West Branch and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding with Pastor Ken Harger officiating. Interment is in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
or the Alvah N. Belding Library. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.