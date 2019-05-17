|
|
Carolyn A. Krycinski, 69, of Ionia, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Grand Rapids. Carolyn was born on October 20, 1949 in Ionia, the daughter of Glen and Alice (Smith) Smith.
Carolyn graduated from Ionia High School with the Class of 1967 and later she married Stan Krycinski on June 19, 1971 in Ionia. She worked several years for the State of Michigan as an Analyst in the Treasury Department. Always helpful Carolyn volunteered for Ionia County Meals on Wheels and the Animal Shelter. For many years Carolyn enjoyed raising labrador retrievers with she and Stan owning Star Lab Kennels. She was active in the Flat River Retriever Club and the Wolverine Retriever Club where she had served as field trial secretary. Over the years many dear friends were made within the retriever community. Carolyn loved attending week-end field trial events, watching her beloved Labradors compete. Her other passion was watching Nascar on TV. She also was a loyal Detroit Piston and Tigers fan along with being a U of M and MSU supporter. Carolyn loved spending time at Lake Michigan, visiting her parents when they wintered in Florida, the family cottage at Long Lake, The Homestead at Glen Arbor and thoroughly enjoyed the recent winters she spent at Marco Island, FL. For many years Carolyn and Stan had lived at their homestead along the Grand River near Portland. Carolyn was an excellent cook especially with her swiss steak and strawberry pies. She had a zest and love of life and family and even in her health struggles over the past several years was able to have a positive spirit. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all.
Carolyn is loved and survived by her husband Stan, her siblings; Marilyn (Mike) Harp of Ionia, David (Marlene) Smith of Owosso, her nieces; Jill (Brian) Deurloo of Howell, Angela (Griff) Lamphere of Ionia and her great nephew and nieces; Cody, Molly and Katelyn. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws; Stanley and Cecielia Krycinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ionia with Father Tom Brown presiding. Visitation will be one hour before mass at the church. Committal prayers will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Ionia. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ionia County Animal Shelter, Ionia County Meals on Wheels or SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Envelopes will be at the church and Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Carolyn's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 17, 2019