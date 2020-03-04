|
Carolyn Scholtens, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born February 16, 1933 in Burlington, MI the daughter of Forrest and Thelma Burger. On August 26, 1950 she married Robert Scholtens. They would go on to be married 69 1/2 years and have 5 children.
Carolyn was a homemaker whose life work was to raise their children and keep her home in meticulous condition at all times. She hosted many family gatherings while cooking wonderful meals to be enjoyed by all. Carolyn and Bob enjoyed traveling with their family when the children were young. One very memorable trip included 2 parents, 4 children, Taffy (family dog) in a sedan hauling an 18 foot travel trailer around the country for 5 weeks. That trip was conversation fodder for many of those family meal gatherings.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of exactly 69 ½ years, Robert; children, Joe and Pamela Scholtens, John and Theresa Scholtens, Brenda and Bob DeHollander and Dan and Jacki Scholtens; grandchildren, Monica and Jeremy Mabe, Cari Scholtens and Matthew and Melanie Scholtens; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Charlotte and Evelyn Mabe. Also surviving, brother LD and June Burger. Carolyn was preceded in death by their infant son Rick.
There will be a small graveside service in the springtime. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 4, 2020