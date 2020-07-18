Catherine Zimmerman "Kitty", age 94, of Muir passed away on July 15, 2020.
Catherine was born on September 5, 1925 in Portland, MI to parents Lawrence and Anna Zimmer. She graduated from Portland High School in 1943. On October 24, 1946 she married the love of her life Rudy Zimmerman.
Catherine is survived by her daughter Deborah Reist (Russ) of Charlotte; two sons; Joseph Zimmerman (Charlene) of Oscoda and James Zimmerman (Lauri) of Stanton; 5 grandchildren; Chris Zimmerman, Cory Zimmerman, Nick Zimmerman, Mandee (Reist) Arndt, and Rex Reist; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Catherine was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. She retired from the State of Michigan after 20 plus years of service. Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and family gatherings. Her grandchildren will always remember her homemade fruit salad, cookies, pies, and warm smile.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sisters, and loving husband Rudy. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Brown at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Muir. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.