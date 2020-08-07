Chad Erick Stanton "Woofe", age 41 of Ionia, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Chad was born on May 14, 1979 in Ionia, the son of David Johnson and Brenda Stanton.
He loved playing video games, coffee and cigarettes, the easy riders rodeo, and playing guitar. Chad was an awesome uncle, secret keeper and fire warrior, he also loved virtual reality. He was all about Peace Love and Happiness.
Chad is survived by his parents, David Johnson and Brenda Stanton of Ionia; siblings, Jennifer Cooper of Battle Creek, Justin Sutherland of Lake Odessa, Jeremy Swainston of Lansing, Allison Blough of Saranac and Nicole (Kyle) Haney of Crystal; grandparents, Gene Stanton and Rita Mulnix; also surviving him are many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred (Don) Gillette, Les Johnson, Mona and Jerry Mulnix and uncle Delbert Stanton.
A Memorial Service will be Livestreamed, 11 AM, Thursday, August 13, on Lake Funeral Home Inc's Facebook page. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.