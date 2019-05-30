|
|
Charles (Bill) William Smejkal, Jr, aged 65, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. Charles was born to Charles, Sr and Ella Smejkal (Mulnix) on January 22, 1954 in Ionia, Michigan. He graduated from Ionia High School in 1972. Right after high school he went to work for General Motors in Lansing. Charles took a military leave of absence in 1974 and joined the Air Force. Upon discharge he served another four years in the Air National Guard and returned to GM. When the option of early retirement presented itself, he didn't think twice! Bill retired on October 1, 2003 and moved to the The Villages, Florida where he lived out his remaining days truly loving each and every moment. He enjoyed golf, pickleball, table tennis, visits from his grandchildren and family members, parties and gatherings with the many friends he made and especially loved dancing at the squares. Bill is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Baragrey, seven grandchildren: Harleigh (Chance), Madelyn (Omar), James, Johnessa, Briar, Landon, and Ruger and one great granddaughter, Quindalin, three sisters: Peggy (Darrell) Corp, Yvonne Meyers, Toni (Steve) Selbig, and one brother, Steve Smejkal. Along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Rosemary Slater. He is preceded in death by his son, Neil William Smejkal and his parents. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Michigan. Bill will be greatly missed by so many people and will be remembered as the man who was always smiling. In an undated, self-written obituary, found by his daughter it stated, "Charles greatest achievement was his children, son Neil who preceded him in death in 1991 and daughter Jennifer."
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 30, 2019