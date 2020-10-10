Cheryl Jones-Hausserman, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cheryl was born on February 8, 1960, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Dr. Ronald and Mary (VanSpronsen) VanValkenburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Ronald VanValkenburg, and her granddaughter, Bailey Marsman. She was survived by the love of her life, Ron Hausserman; her children, Mandy Marsman (Tony Wolters), Mike (Annie) Wilterink, Jamie (Ed) Klap, and Cass Hausserman (Kevin Rohrer); her grandchildren, Triston Marsman, Mason and Emme Wilterink and Yarrow Rohrer; her siblings, Rhonda (Steve) Brink, Debby VanValkenburg, Jody (Scott) Flickema, Mary Bowers (Aguel Gaines), Rick (Heather) VanValkenburg, and Kathy (Jon) Sliekers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cheryl was a child of God, a loving wife, and the best mom! Cheryl cherished the time she spent with family. Cheryl found joy in fishing for bluegills at the end of her dock. She was a gifted artist, creating art throughout her lifetime; many pieces that family and friends will continue to enjoy. She loved the game of golf and the time she spent with her girlfriends on and off of the golf course. Cheryl found delight in all animals, especially their hunting dogs, Boone and Bear. Cheryl loved spending time with Ron at their home in Florida during the winter and at their cabin, training their dogs to hunt coyotes, in the Fall. Cheryl loved to laugh and left an impact on all who knew her. We are all better for the time we were able to spend with her and we will forever cherish our memories of her.
"…a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance."
– Ecclesiastes 3:4
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Faith Hospice. Online Condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.