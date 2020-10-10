1/
Cheryl Jones-Hausserman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Jones-Hausserman, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cheryl was born on February 8, 1960, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Dr. Ronald and Mary (VanSpronsen) VanValkenburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Ronald VanValkenburg, and her granddaughter, Bailey Marsman. She was survived by the love of her life, Ron Hausserman; her children, Mandy Marsman (Tony Wolters), Mike (Annie) Wilterink, Jamie (Ed) Klap, and Cass Hausserman (Kevin Rohrer); her grandchildren, Triston Marsman, Mason and Emme Wilterink and Yarrow Rohrer; her siblings, Rhonda (Steve) Brink, Debby VanValkenburg, Jody (Scott) Flickema, Mary Bowers (Aguel Gaines), Rick (Heather) VanValkenburg, and Kathy (Jon) Sliekers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cheryl was a child of God, a loving wife, and the best mom! Cheryl cherished the time she spent with family. Cheryl found joy in fishing for bluegills at the end of her dock. She was a gifted artist, creating art throughout her lifetime; many pieces that family and friends will continue to enjoy. She loved the game of golf and the time she spent with her girlfriends on and off of the golf course. Cheryl found delight in all animals, especially their hunting dogs, Boone and Bear. Cheryl loved spending time with Ron at their home in Florida during the winter and at their cabin, training their dogs to hunt coyotes, in the Fall. Cheryl loved to laugh and left an impact on all who knew her. We are all better for the time we were able to spend with her and we will forever cherish our memories of her.
"…a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance."
– Ecclesiastes 3:4
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Faith Hospice. Online Condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved