Chrisanne Thwaites Lundstrom, 64, of Clifford Lake, Mi. died suddenly on 1/30/20. She was born November 18, 1955 in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Fred and Mary Helen Thwaites. She lived her life in many stages and this is her story: Chrisanne lived in Ionia, Michigan for most of her life. Along with her parents she imbedded herself in Fred's Food Centre, a longstanding grocery business that shaped and formed her genuine character. It was there that she became fully invested in the community and displayed great compassion for all of the employees and customers in a million little ways. She often contributed her time, energy and finances to those in need and did it quietly without notoriety. Chrisanne loved being a mom to Jason (Angie), Maryissa (Andrew) and Charlie. Her Grandchildren (Kane, Nolan, Beau and Walker) gave her an amazing joy and a real sense of adventure. Watching their ball games, providing over the top holidays and birthdays was a big part of her life as well as theirs. In fact, just having them in her presence provided the very opportunity she thrived on and fought hard to maintain … her great love of family. Chrisanne spent her entire youth and most of her adult life in Ionia. She graduated from Ionia High School in 1973 and stayed very connected to many of the friends she grew up with. She worked fervently toward and fully participated in school reunions. She believed in the importance of solid friendships and the ties that forever bound them throughout the many stages of the lives they shared.
Chrisanne loved Lake Michigan from the time she was a child and vacationed there. Whenever she got the chance that was her "go to" place to find peace and solace. Her love of travel began early and never wavered. Whether she was fishing, gardening, boating or just watching nature on the water, she truly became transformed by the beauty of it all. That eventually brought her to Clifford Lake, Michigan where she could surround herself with the captivating environment that it provided daily. Chrisanne was a great cook by all accounts. There was nothing she could not accomplish in the kitchen once she set her mind to it. There were never any complaints and always appreciation from those who were fortunate enough to sit down to any meal that she created. Chrisanne was always perfectly coiffed and put together (a gene provided by her Mom) and it was rare to see her disheveled. Friends and family marveled (sometimes with a slight touch of annoyance) by her indomitable drive to present herself in the best light no matter the occasion. High fashion and grace is the best way to describe her personality. Chrisanne loved everything U of M and never stopped being the passionate fan only a sports enthusiast can relate to. She rarely missed a Basketball or Football game and attended them first hand whenever possible. She bled Maize and Blue and it was evident that she felt the victory and defeats right along with the team.
Chrisanne is survived by her children, Jason (Angie) Lundstrom, Maryissa (Andrew) Young, and Charlie Smith; grandchildren, Kane and Nolan Lundstrom, Beau Puroll, and Walker Smith; long- time partner, Bob Patrick and his children, Kasey and Bobby; siblings, Kathy Rodriquez, Marsha Olsen, and Fritz Thwaites as well as a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 1:00 PM with Joseph McMillan officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday 11 AM until time of service. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Community Mental Health. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 3, 2020