Christine Jane Nash, age 66, of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1953, in Ionia and was the daughter of LaMar and Joan (Cameron) Castle. Christine grew up in Lyons where her parents owned the Lyons Bar. She was an only child and shared a loving relationship with her small family. Christine attended Saints Peter & Paul Academy and graduated from Ionia High School in 1971. Christine married Duane Nash on August 25, 1972, and together they shared nearly 48 years of marriage. She was very supportive of her children's scholastic and athletic endeavors and worked for the State of Michigan, mostly in Ionia, retiring in 2002. Christine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and decorating cakes, but she was known for sharing her Grandma Edie's cookies every holiday. Her family (especially her grandchildren) were the greatest love of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Aaron, and her cousins, Dal Onan and Dawn Holcomb. She is survived by her husband, Duane; children, Sara (Michael) Serne of Saranac and Adam (Jennifer) Nash of Verona, KY; grandchildren, Hudson Castle Nash, Vivienne Mae Serne, Matthew Edward Castle Serne and Case William Nash; cousin, Jim (Kathy) Davis, and her Castle cousins, Kathy (Don Disney), Matt (Michelle), and Mark (Mary); and her many sacred pets that filled her life with comfort and joy. A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Balcom Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, please share a simple memory of Christine for her grandchildren. Please send them to Duane Nash, 3526 Kelsey Hwy, Ionia, MI 48846, or on the condolence page at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 21, 2020.