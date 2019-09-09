|
Christine M. Thurston, 69, of Hubbardston, passed away Thursday evening, September 5, 2019 under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Christine was born on November 8, 1949 in Hubbardston, the daughter of Robert and Zona (Martin) Burns.
She graduated from Carson City High School. She was an assistant cook at the Carson City Elementary School and retired after several years of service. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston. Christine enjoyed bingo, puzzle books and loved to watch soap operas. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Christine is loved and survived by her children; Greg (Bobbie) Thurston of Fenwick, Ryan (Rudi) Thurston of Hubbardston, grandsons; Jordan Thurston (Aryanna), Andrew Thurston and Aiden Thurston, great grandsons; Rylen, Mason and Tucker, sisters; Judy Rockey of Fowler and Nancy (David) Speckin of Hubbardston, brother-in-law; Fred Esch, sister-in-law; Nancy (Burns) Curtis all of Hubbardston, William's family; Dave (Dianne) Thurston, Steve (Janet) Thurston and Doug (Sheila) Thurston, longtime friend; Carol (Cusack) Smith of Ionia and many nieces and nephews, She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2016 and she was also preceded by her parents Robert and Zona (Martin) Burns, son Joshua Thurston, brothers; Robert Burns Jr, William Burns, Daniel Burns (infant) Phillip Burns, sisters; Patricia Gallagher, Mary Esch, brothers-in-law; Harold Rockey, Jerry Gallagher, sister-in-law Kitty Burns, father and mother-in-law; Bob and Agnes Thurston.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Hubbardston with Father Mel Fox presiding. Visitation will be one hour before mass at the church. Committal prayers will follow mass at the cemetery. Memorials may be given to . Envelopes will be available at the church or Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in memory of Christine or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 9, 2019