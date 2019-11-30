|
Clara Louise Walker, age 87, of Sunfield, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1932 in Manchester, Mi the daughter of Paul and Edna Pearl (Bauer) Wilde. Clara loved tending to her flowers, gardening, canning and doing puzzles. Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wesley; her sister-in-law, Patsy Wilde and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Beerbower. Surviving are her children, Michael (Karen) Walker, Deborah (Pete) Petyk, David (Kathy) Walker and Robert (Wendy) Walker; grandchildren, Michaele Brown, Nicole Cook, Phillip Fender, Sally Graham, Tearah (Fred) Ott, Danalee Petyk, Dianna (Tobias) Hakanen, Brett (Jill) Watson, Kendra (Matt) Geren, Kayla (Cole) Cramer, Drew (Natalie) Walker, John (Evelyn) Walker, Jessica Harrington, Tony (Nichole) Knoll; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; siblings, William Wilde, Joanne Wilde, Paula Beerbower and Karl (Denise) Wilde. The Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Ed Filter at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Cross in memory of Clara. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 30, 2019