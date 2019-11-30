Ionia Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Walker


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Walker Obituary
Clara Louise Walker, age 87, of Sunfield, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1932 in Manchester, Mi the daughter of Paul and Edna Pearl (Bauer) Wilde. Clara loved tending to her flowers, gardening, canning and doing puzzles. Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wesley; her sister-in-law, Patsy Wilde and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Beerbower. Surviving are her children, Michael (Karen) Walker, Deborah (Pete) Petyk, David (Kathy) Walker and Robert (Wendy) Walker; grandchildren, Michaele Brown, Nicole Cook, Phillip Fender, Sally Graham, Tearah (Fred) Ott, Danalee Petyk, Dianna (Tobias) Hakanen, Brett (Jill) Watson, Kendra (Matt) Geren, Kayla (Cole) Cramer, Drew (Natalie) Walker, John (Evelyn) Walker, Jessica Harrington, Tony (Nichole) Knoll; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; siblings, William Wilde, Joanne Wilde, Paula Beerbower and Karl (Denise) Wilde. The Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastor Ed Filter at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Cross in memory of Clara. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman Funeral Homes
Download Now