Claude L. Strickling 90, of Orleans, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Claude was born on November 19, 1928 in Freeport, NY. Claude was raised by his mother Susan Strickling and J.B. Selleck.
Prior to graduating high school Claude proudly served his country with the US Army at the end of WWII where he was stationed in the Philippine Islands. After the war he graduated from Ionia High School and later worked for the State of Michigan/Department of Corrections as a guard, retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He always was busy remodeling homes and helping others with their building tasks. A favorite pastime while living at Long Lake was taking pontoon rides and catching fish for his cat "Littlebit".
Claude married Marilyn June Sayers on October 6, 1951 in Angola, Indiana. He is loved and survived by his wife Marilyn and their children; Douglas (Sandy) Strickling and Bruce (Chris) Strickling all of Orleans, grandchildren; Karen (John) Warren, Eric Strickling (Jessica Olmos), William Strickling, Gregory Strickling and Adam (Sydney) Strickling and three great grandchildren Nadya Strickling, Mark Warren and David Warren. Claude was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; Susan and J.B. Selleck, brothers; Theodore, Charles, Raymond and John.
A private family service was held at Woodard Lake Cemetery with Pastor Ken Harger. A time to celebrate Claude's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Macular Degeneration or the . Envelopes will be available at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home where funeral care has been entrusted. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Claude's memory or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 19, 2019