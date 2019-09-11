|
|
Cleo Jean Taggart, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Cleo was born on September 3, 1926 to Joseph and Ruth Crocker in Lansing, MI. On March 8, 1946 she married the love of her life, Albert "Don" Taggart. She retired from Michigan State University as Office Supervisor for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Cleo enjoyed spending time at the cottage on the lake throughout her life, after retirement she and Don moved to Elk Lake. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and walking with friends, most of all, her family meant everything to her.
Cleo is survived by her children, Dave (Diane) Taggart of Murrieta, CA and Linda (Jim) Patrick of Ionia; sister, Nancy (Jim) Dawson of Lansing; grandchildren, Laura (Bob) Cronk, Lynn Patrick, Brian (Brittany) Taggart, Craig (Saundi) Taggart and Kimberly (Patrick) Purcell; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Albert.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, September 12 at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, (12PM-1PM).
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Lansing or to Shiloh Community Church. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 11, 2019