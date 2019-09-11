Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Taggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Taggart


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleo Taggart Obituary
Cleo Jean Taggart, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Cleo was born on September 3, 1926 to Joseph and Ruth Crocker in Lansing, MI. On March 8, 1946 she married the love of her life, Albert "Don" Taggart. She retired from Michigan State University as Office Supervisor for the College of Veterinary Medicine. Cleo enjoyed spending time at the cottage on the lake throughout her life, after retirement she and Don moved to Elk Lake. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and walking with friends, most of all, her family meant everything to her.
Cleo is survived by her children, Dave (Diane) Taggart of Murrieta, CA and Linda (Jim) Patrick of Ionia; sister, Nancy (Jim) Dawson of Lansing; grandchildren, Laura (Bob) Cronk, Lynn Patrick, Brian (Brittany) Taggart, Craig (Saundi) Taggart and Kimberly (Patrick) Purcell; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Albert.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, September 12 at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, (12PM-1PM).
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Lansing or to Shiloh Community Church. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
Download Now