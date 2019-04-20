|
Clifford Lee Curtiss, age 57, of Hastings, MI, peacefully met his Lord & Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019 after fighting a long battle of Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in February 13,1962 in Ionia, MI to the late Clyde and Eula [Vermilya] Curtiss. Along with his parents, Cliff is preceded in death by an infant brother William. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Wendi [Martin] and their son and daughter, Jonathan and Amanda Curtiss as well as his siblings Wanda (Robert) Johnson, Allan (Amy) Curtiss, Stephen (Marcia) Curtiss and Melody (Jerry) Rodgers. Cliff was a long time member of Pathway, a Wesleyan Church. Relatives and friends may meet with Cliff's family at Pathway, a Wesleyan Church for visitation on Monday, April 22nd, from 6-8PM. Funeral services, with an hour of visitation prior, have been scheduled to celebrate his life at Pathway, a Wesleyan Church (4960 W. Portland Rd, Lake Odessa 48849) on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 11AM. With Pastor Mark Lipscomb officiating. Clifford will be laid to rest in Fairplains Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Supper's Ready at Pathway, A Wesleyan Church, (4960 W. Portland Rd, Lake Odessa 48849). Please visit www.Lifestorynet.com to leave a memory or sign his guest book.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 20, 2019