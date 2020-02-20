|
|
Cole Adrien Smith, age 14, of Stronach died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born on August 5, 2005 in Grand Rapids. He attended Manistee ISD for several years. He also attended First Baptist Church in Manistee and Shiloh Community Church in Orleans, MI. Cole enjoyed listening to music and stories and spending time with his family, especially family walks and parties.
Cole is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Terrence Johnson of Stronach, and Nicholas and Cheyenne Smith of Ionia; his siblings Avery, Anthony, Zachary, and Timothy Johnson, Kiarrah (Isaiah) Anderson, Tytan Proctor, Jayahna, Esther, Dax, and Selah Smith; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Donna Williams and Wayne Johnson of Manistee; paternal grandparents, Russell and Patricia Smith of Orleans and Rhonda and Tim Plaski of Arizona; and one nephew, Hendrix Anderson, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helena Johnson and grandfather, Michael A. Wilson.
Funeral Services for Cole will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Manistee at 2:00 PM with Bryan Copenhaver officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials in Cole's name may be directed to the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation.
Please visit Cole's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 20, 2020