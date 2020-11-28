Corrie "Cree" Brooks Peake, age 60, passed away November 24, 2020. She was born May 28, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Portland High School in 1978.
She was a Patient Care Specialist (CENA) at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, having retired from the Michigan Corrections System previously.
She was bright, happy, glad to lend a hand, and a very good friend to many, many people. She loved spending time with her family and will be extremely missed by all her family and friends.
Cree is survived by her mother, Ruth Ann Peake and brothers, Christopher and Cameron Peake.
Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Aimee Peake Kelly, Jaylyn Kelly, Camille Bair, Austin, Cole, and Shayne Kelly and several grand nieces and nephews.
Preceding Cree in death are her father, David H. Peake; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Brooks and Mr. and Mrs. Nathan T. Peake; and brother, Cole Joseph.
