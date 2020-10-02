1/1
Dale Brock
Dale F. Brock, 87, left his physical life behind to join his beloved Bonnie on September 24, 2020.
A lifelong Lake Odessa resident, he began and ended his 60-year grocery career with local
stores (Kroger, Carl's). With Bonnie, he also owned and operated the A&W Drive-In from 1966
to 1974.
He was predeceased by his wife Bonnie, parents Abe and Jennie, siblings Howard, Glendon,
Margaret, Vernon and Madaline.
Survived by children Roberta, Rebecca and Ron (Nancy), adored granddaughter Allison (Dan)
Dibbern, devoted companion Pat Cole, best friend Ray Cross, special friend Brian Rayner, much loved nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
His family is immensely grateful to Ionia Area Hospice (notably nurse Kelly) and Kristy Lang for their excellent care, support and friendship.
Per his request there will be no service. Memorial donations to Ionia Area Hospice appreciated.
"Perhaps they are not stars in the sky but rather openings where the love of our lost ones shines down to let us know they are happy." (Eskimo proverb)

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2020.
