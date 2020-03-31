Home

More Obituaries for Dana Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Sweet Jr.

Dana Sweet Jr. Obituary
Dana "Pudge" Sweet, Jr., age 80 of Lakeview, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hathaway Hills Assisted Living in Greenville.
Dana owned and operated Dana Sweet & Sons, Inc. for lots of years. He loved restoring antique tractors and engines. While he liked to build things, Dana really enjoyed planning the build and then watching his sons turn that vision into a reality. Dana was also a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Trufant.
Surviving Dana is his daughter, Suzanne (Ben) Bills of Gowen; sons, Joe (Deb) Sweet of Six Lakes; Patrick (Sheri) Sweet of Lakeview; grandchildren, Cindy (Randy) Hacko of Lakeview; Lucas Sweet of Lakeview; Charles Sweet of Lakeview; four great grandchildren and sisters, Kathryn Roebuck of Steinhatchee, Florida and Janet (Clinton) Sears of Saranac.
Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Dana Sr. & Inez (Otto) Sweet and a sister, Nancy Sweet.
Graveside services for Dana will be held at Balcom Cemetery later this year.
To leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Dana, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 31, 2020
