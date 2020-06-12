Daniel J. Lehman, 72, of Escanaba, MI passed away April 30, 2020 in Escanaba. He was born January 23, 1948 in Portland, MI to Fred and Ann (Curtin) Lehman, and graduated from Portland High School in 1966. He was formally trained as a plumber and pipefitter at Lansing Community College, eventually completing his certification as a high-pressure pipe welder. He was a strong union supporter, retiring as a member of UP Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 506 (Escanaba). Dan was an accomplished private pilot who occasionally flew in support of the Delta County Civil Air Patrol, and was a member of the Michigamme Chapter (#439) of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Lehman, and brother-in-law James R. Fedewa.

Surviving are his sons, Eric (Lois) Lehman of Rockford, William (Mellanie) Lehman of Gladstone; grandchildren: Marc, Ethan, Kurtis, Scott, and Brooke; siblings: Francis (Ginger) Lehman of Portland, MaryAnn Fedewa of Dimondale, John Lehman of Branch, Sam (Marcy) Lehman of Woodland, Dave Lehman of Hastings, and Connie (Mark) Huckendubler of Sunfield; and life-long friends Dan (Diane) Martin, Chuck (Connie) Carr, and Dennis Esch.

A private burial was held at Gardens of Rest in Wells, MI. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Portland St. Patrick's Parrish at a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to a charity of your choosing.



