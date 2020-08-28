Daniel Magee

Daniel Richard Magee, 55, of Chicago, passed away on Thursday, Aug 6. Dan was born in Ionia and graduated from Ionia High School. Dan was a talented woodworker and had an engaging personality. Dan is survived by his daughter, Megan Cooper and grandchildren Jasmine, James, Jacob, Jaelyn; daughter, Trisha Holton; mother, Julia Hull and stepfather, Harold Hull; sister Diane O'Mara and her husband Phillip O'Mara; sister, Mary Magee-Ruehs and her husband, Elwin Ruehs; brother, Ed Magee; sister, Cathy Huntley and her husband, Steve Huntley; brother, Jerry Magee and his wife, Lynne Magee; step-sisters, Beth Hull and Connie Mulick; step-brothers, Brad, Chris, and Michael Hull; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Magee.

The family wishes to thank Dan's special Chicago friends; Veronica Sauceda, Donald Ericksen, Lindsey Smith, and Brett Gouze who helped Dan over the years and in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dan to Mission Bible Training Center, PO Box 248, Gaastra, MI 49927. Due to COVID-19, no funeral or memorial services are planned at this time.



