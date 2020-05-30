Daniel Robert England, age 64 of Ionia, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1956 to Eugene and Marilyn (Gillett) England in Springport, MI.
Daniel was a member of the YMCA, he enjoyed swimming and chatting with the other swimmers and staff. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, taking them for ice cream, watching sports and activities. He was a great cook, and he enjoyed cooking on the holidays.
Daniel is survived by his children, Arisa (Geoff) Petersen of Ionia and Erik (Melissa) England of Ionia; grandchildren, Brett Petersen, Cole Petersen, Alexa Petersen, and Ava England; siblings, William (Gayle) England of Oklahoma and Cindy (Dwight) Higgins of Saranac.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in Care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Memorial Contributions may be made to the YMCA or St. Jude's Children's Research. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 30, 2020.