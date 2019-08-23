|
Danny O. Jackson,71 of Ionia passed away August 19, 2019. He was born November 19, 1947 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Claude and Geraldine (White) Jackson.
Dan graduated from Saranac Highschool Class of 1965, he later attended Ferris State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in accounting. Dan was a member of the Saranac American Legion and the Ionia Moose Lodge 998. He loved to Golf, playing Euchre and Fishing with his Uncle Cliff.
Surviving are his son Matthew Jackson of Ionia. Granddaughter Mattisyn Jackson. Sister Shirley (David) Wohlscheid of Ionia. Significant other Vicki Stephens of Ionia. Special dog Fritz. Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of Danny's life 12:00 P.M., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Ionia Moose Lodge 998. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Ionia Moose Lodge 998 or the Saranac American Legion Club. Arrangements in care of the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 23, 2019