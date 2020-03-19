Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the residence

Darlene Heckman


1946 - 2020
Darlene Heckman Obituary
Darlene Dawn Heckman, 73, of Hubbardston, wife of Frank Nicholas Heckman passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. There will not be a viewing or service. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the residence.
Darlene was born on September 1, 1946 in Cedar Springs, MI, a daughter of the late Charles and Marie Curtis. Darlene was a loving wife, mother and Nanny who will be loved and missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Frank Heckman, 5 sons, Gary Lee Lehman II, (Annette) of Crystal, Jeffery Lehman, (Angela) of Crystal, Mark Lehman, (Melissa) of Hubbardston, Justin Eavey of Ionia, Devin Heckman of Hubbardston, 4 daughters, Cheryl LaSarge, (Brian) of Crystal, Catherine Upchurch, (Byron) of Goose Creek, SC, Jennifer Eavey of Ionia, and Rebecca Eavey of Hubbardston. 3 sister in-laws, Rosemary Halfmann (Steve) of Fowler, Jane Martin (Ken) of Pewamo, and Donna Wirth (Mike) of Westphalia. 2 brother in-laws, Dan Heckman (Julie) of Pewamo and Patrick Heckman (Carolyn) of Portland, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death her parents, 2 brothers, Russell Curtis (Zella), and Paul Curtis. 4 sisters, Dixie Twiggs (Bob), Helen Schneider (Karl), Betty Ellis and Judy Hartman (Larry). Father and mother in-law Fran and Celestea Heckman, brother in-law George Heckman and former sister in-law Donna Heckman.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant milkweed for the monarch butterflies which were Darlene's favorite.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
