Darlene Dawn Heckman, 73, of Hubbardston, wife of Frank Nicholas Heckman passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. There will not be a viewing or service. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the residence.
Darlene was born on September 1, 1946 in Cedar Springs, MI, a daughter of the late Charles and Marie Curtis. Darlene was a loving wife, mother and Nanny who will be loved and missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Frank Heckman, 5 sons, Gary Lee Lehman II, (Annette) of Crystal, Jeffery Lehman, (Angela) of Crystal, Mark Lehman, (Melissa) of Hubbardston, Justin Eavey of Ionia, Devin Heckman of Hubbardston, 4 daughters, Cheryl LaSarge, (Brian) of Crystal, Catherine Upchurch, (Byron) of Goose Creek, SC, Jennifer Eavey of Ionia, and Rebecca Eavey of Hubbardston. 3 sister in-laws, Rosemary Halfmann (Steve) of Fowler, Jane Martin (Ken) of Pewamo, and Donna Wirth (Mike) of Westphalia. 2 brother in-laws, Dan Heckman (Julie) of Pewamo and Patrick Heckman (Carolyn) of Portland, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death her parents, 2 brothers, Russell Curtis (Zella), and Paul Curtis. 4 sisters, Dixie Twiggs (Bob), Helen Schneider (Karl), Betty Ellis and Judy Hartman (Larry). Father and mother in-law Fran and Celestea Heckman, brother in-law George Heckman and former sister in-law Donna Heckman.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant milkweed for the monarch butterflies which were Darlene's favorite.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 19, 2020