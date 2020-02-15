|
|
Daryle Gene Fountain, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away unexpectedly February 12, 2020. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Daryle married Joan Bennett November 18, 1961 in Ferndale, Mi. She preceded him in death October 20, 2014. Together they shared almost 53 years of marriage. After returning from the service he worked for Chrysler at the Lyons Trim Plant then for the Ionia County Sheriff Department as a Deputy. He also worked for Reynold's Aluminum, Banner Linen and would retire from Ionia Public Schools where he worked in Maintenance.
After retirement they sold their home and travelled the United States in their Fifth Wheel. They spent most of their winters in Orlando, Florida while working at Disney World.
Daryle was a member of the Lyons-Muir Church. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, watching the Tigers along with most any other sporting event on TV.
Surviving are his son Dennis (Lisa) Fountain of Ionia. Grandchildren; Jessica Fountain and Fiancé Eric Stine of Wyoming, MI, Alexander (Jessica "Jess") Fountain of Marquette, MI and Daniel Fountain of Ionia. Brothers; twin David (Charlotte) Fountain of Lawton, MI, Steve (Marcia) Fountain of Ionia, Galen (Cheryl) Fountain of Ionia. Brothers and Sister in law; Bob Bennett of Florida, Judy (Bob) Dobbs of Texas. Many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Lyons-Muir Church, 1074 Olmstead Rd. Muir, MI, with Pastor Jonathan Bratt- Carle officiating. Visitation will be on Monday 5-8 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia and 1 hour prior to services at the church. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Lyons-Muir Church. Online condolences may be made at lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 15, 2020