David A. Furman, 72, of Ionia, MI passed away June 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Jen (Jeanette), and beloved daughters, Natalie and Emily, following a courageous 6-year battle with kidney cancer (RCC).
He was born to Ralph and Anita (Mosier) Furman on November 27, 1947. He attended Lyons-Muir schools and Ionia High School. Shortly after graduation in 1966 David joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Era. After his military service, David returned home to Muir to work at his father's business, Muir Radio & TV.
Members of the Furman family were avid card players. It was in a conspiracy of fondness by his parents and Jen's aunt and uncle, that he met his future wife. They arranged for the two to be partners in a wild and history changing card game of Pinochle. Had Jen not agreed to take a ride in his Yellow Dodge Demon 440 and David not let her drive his precious car, their union in marriage may not have happened. In December of 1973, David married Jeanette Boulanger of Crystal Falls, MI
Later, he began working for the newly formed American Bumper. He was a dedicated and dependable employee, being promoted to Maintenance Manager. While working at American Bumper he dealt with many vendors who soon realized that he had a penchant for ball caps. He was very proud of that collection of over 300 caps.
He retired in 1999. Unable to just sit back and enjoy his retirement years, he began making himself available as a handyman who would do those little jobs others didn't have time to do. In addition, he remodeled parts of his own home. He liked to say that he was handy, handsome, helpful…and humble. He loved having family gatherings at his home and one could count on a fantastic and filling meal that always included dessert. Most requested were his prime rib, cherry pie, and peanut butter cookies.
During vacations from the factory and in retirement, he enjoyed spending family time going on camping and fishing trips to the Upper Peninsula, playing golf, and collecting John Deere memorabilia. When David and Jen were both retired, they hauled their 5th wheel trailer to Florida to escape the cold winters. They found a most suitable winter home at Travelers Rest Resort near Dade City, FL. There they played golf and became avid Bridge players. David also earned the nickname of "Cookie Man" with his delicious peanut butter cookies that he baked on a weekly basis and distributed to his many friends in the park.
He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Ionia, was a member of Eastern Star and a life member of Free and Accepted Masons.
David was the eldest of 6 children. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marcia Carrizales. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Jeanette, his daughters, Natalie (Dan) Bennett of Grandville, MI and Emily Furman of Belding MI, and four beautiful grandchildren: Marin, Alec, Isla and Alyson; his sisters, Diane (Bill) Bennett, Dona Gillson, Fern (Doug) Feehan and his brother, Doug (Tina) Furman.
A private service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Ionia, MI or to Spectrum Health Foundation "Attention: Palliative Care". Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.