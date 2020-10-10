David Hewartson

David Charles Hewartson age 66 of Belding passed away October 5, 2020 in Grand Rapids. He was born March 6, 1954 in Ionia the son of Harold and Helen (Maroulis) Hewartson. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors and his beloved pets.
David is survived by his children, Alexandra and Clinton of Belding and one sister Lisa (Mark) Blackwell of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Brenda.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com