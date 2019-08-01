|
David Richard Moon of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. He was 65 years old. Dave was the first born son of Richard and Corabelle Moon and grew up in the Ionia area.
After graduating from Ionia High School, Dave attended Ferris State University and earned a degree in Medical Technology, which took him to Grand Rapids where he worked at Butterworth Hospital and then to Cadillac Mercy Hospital for several years. He then took a job in Ludington at Memorial Medical Center where he would work until he retired; firstly as a manager of the laboratory for 9 years and after earning his Master's degree from Central Michigan University in Physical Therapy, he worked as a Physical Therapist for the next 18 years. Dave loved the Ludington area; the lake, beach, dunes, and outdoors. You could often find him walking the beach along Ludington State Park, or sailing on Hamlin Lake. He loved to camp with his dog Wally, work in his garden, take road trips to the UP, collect stones, and visit family out West. We can never forget his favorite color was blue!
Dave was always loved by his colleagues and patients for his good sense of humor, friendly smile, and empathetic heart. He brought personal warmth and care to every patient he treated. He was always ready to help friends, family, or neighbors who needed assistance. He donated generously to community and international humanitarian causes.
Surviving David are his brothers Michael (Ann) Moon of Ionia, Michigan, Patrick Moon of Albuquerque, New Mexico; niece Stephanie Moon (Rhett Kirgis) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Nephew Matthew Moon of Lansing, Michigan; Step-sisters Sharon (Tim) Thomas, of Lowell, Michigan, Michelle (Steve) Shaler of Saranac, Michigan and Diane (Jim) Anderson of Bozeman, Montana, in addition to many other nieces and nephews, and many cousins that were very dear to Dave.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Margaret Hunter Moon and step brother, Cass Hunter.
According to Dave's wishes, he was cremated and there was a short service of remembrance.
You left us too soon, and too unexpectedly, brother! We will miss you more than you know! There is a space that cannot be filled by anyone else. Rest in Peace. We know you will be hiking in the State Park or along first curve.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
