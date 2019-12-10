|
Deane D. Durkee, 78, of Lake Odessa, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2019 at his home in Lake Odessa, MI.
He was born on January 1, 1941 to Daniel and Lorna (Sedore) in Lake Odessa, MI. Deane worked as a Master Plumber for Hedlund Plumbing. He was a member of the 1959 Class of Lake Odessa High School. On June 3, 1961 he married Sharon Lee Pierce. He was a very devoted grandfather to Ben and Josh. He was a proud member of the Historical Society in Lake Odessa, spending much time down at the Depot. In his retirement Deane enjoyed putzing on the family farm and enjoying many activities with the family.
Deane is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years Sharon, Two Sons; David (Berni) Durkee, Paul Durkee, Daughter, Lee Ann Gunnett, grandsons; Ben and Josh Gunnett, 3 sisters, step grandchildren; Cheryl (Al) Ziolkowski and Kristie (Vince) Bueti, great grandchildren; Jenna, Brooke, Kara, Christian, Dominic and Leo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:00 am at the Koops Funeral Chapel, Lake Odessa, MI, with John Waite officiating.
Burial will take place in the Lakeside Cemetery-Lake Odessa.
Memorials are suggested to the Joshua Paul Gunnett Irrevocable Special Needs Trust. Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 10, 2019