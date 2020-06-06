Debra Stewart
1951 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Lynn Stewart, age 69, of Ionia, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Vallejo, California on January 5, 1951, the daughter of Harold and Ruby (Doshier) Gregson. Debra is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joseph Stewart; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Stewart. Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Tiffany Scoby) Stewart, Scott (Cathy Hulett) Stewart, and Karen (David) Strait; grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, and Julia Stewart, Lily Stewart, and Abbie, Alyssa, and Joey Strait; and sisters, Phyllis (Raymond) Webster and Joyce (Peter) Markey. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
