Dennis Luna
1944 - 2020
Dennis "Denny" Julian Luna, age 76, passed away June 24, 2020. He was born February 8, 1944 in St. Johns, Michigan, the son of Juan and Florence (Lenneman) Luna. Denny attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Pewamo and then went on to Pewamo-Westphalia High School. He worked at Brown Corporation in Ionia and also at Electrolux in Belding.
Denny loved watching the Detroit Tigers and Michigan Football. His greatest sporting moments were when he played pool against world champion and professional pool player, Willy Mosconi and also winning States in Cross Country as a freshman at Pewamo High School.
Preceding Denny in death are his parents, Juan and Florence; daughter-in-law, Amy Luna; sister, Virginia Foss; sister-in-law, Diane Luna; and brother-in-law, Ron St. John.
Surviving Denny are his children, Dennis Luna of Tampa, Florida, Tina (Lynn) Powell of Eaton Rapids, and Scott Luna of Howell. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Iain, Brooke, Jordon, Ashley, Richard, and JoLynn; great-grandchildren, Connor, Adalyn, and Xavier; sisters, Anita St. John and Cathy Burke both of Ionia, Suzanna (Ron) Hogue of Glendale, Arizona, and Jan (Rich) Sillman of Pewamo; and brothers, Pat Luna of Pewamo and Roger (Linda) Luna of Westphalia.
There will be a visitation to celebrate Denny's life from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel,
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
220 Rich St
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-2250
July 1, 2020
I would like to send my condolence to the family of Denny. I worked with Denny for a short time at Amway. I really enjoyed the visits I had with Denny. He will be missed. Sincerely Ginger Mathis.
Ginger Mathis
Friend
