Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Dewey Tjalsma


1928 - 2019
Dewey Tjalsma Obituary
Dewey C Tjalsma age 90 of Ionia, MI passed away June 12, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1928 in Ionia the son of Bert and Florence (VanderVelde) Tjalsma. Dewey married Pat Casselman on July 8, 1950, she passed away January 8, 2010. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He retired from Ionia County Equalization in 1990. Dewey enjoyed retirement, filling the beer and pop coolers and cashing checks at his son's party store, Kurt's Party Store. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren from Georgia at his cottage at Crooked Lake and going to Whitecaps games with his Ionia grandchildren. He loved golfing with his buddies, spending time with his wife Pat at the lake and Las Vegas and weekly trips to Meijer with his daughter. Days before he passed away, he mowed his lawn and spent the day at the casino with his casino club friends. Living life to the fullest until the end.
Surviving are his children Debra Tjalsma Imsand of Ionia and Kurt (Laurie) Tjalsma of Ionia; grandchildren Jennifer Heppe of Lawrenceville, GA, Michael (Heather) Heppe of Lawrenceville, GA, Jesse (Yvette) Imsand of Canton, GA, Carlyn (Doug) Richards of Grand Rapids, David Tjalsma of Salt Lake City, UT; great grandchildren Perry Heppe, Sarah Heppe, Joelle Richards; special niece Connie )Fred) Sepelak of Troy, MI and beloved dog Buffer. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Pat.
A private family service will take place later in the summer. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 15, 2019
