Diana L. (Jones) Moorhead 68 of Orleans passed away Sunday morning August 18, 2019 at home under the loving care of family and Kindred Hospice. Diana was born on October 16, 1950 in Greenville, the daughter of Paul and Lena ( Bradley) Jones. She graduated from Belding High School and loved being a mom, grandma and great grandma. Just about every child in Orleans called her mom and she patched many a skinned knee and paddled a few bottoms when she felt it was needed. Diana enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino, doing word searches and puzzles. She could put together a 2500 piece puzzle like it was nothing. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald earlier this year on March 4 and by her parents. Diana is loved and survived by her children; Michelle (Larry) Warner of Orleans, Joseph (Tina) Moorhead, Carrie (Richard) Danks all of Belding, grandchildren; Courtney (Richard) Hovinga, Morgan Wood, Donald (Alisha) Brower, Anna (Chris) Spaulding, Alexis (James) Hensley and Jordan Moorhead, 13 great grandchildren, her siblings; Ricky ( Marilyn) Jones, Mark ( Maureen) Jones and Lori ( Pete) Harkrader all of Orleans. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Shiloh Community Church with Pastor Mark VanKleeck officiating. Committal prayers will follow in Orleans Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice or the family. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in memory of Diana or order flowers; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 19, 2019