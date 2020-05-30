Dolores "Dee" Margaret Cook, age 87, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.
Dee was born in Ionia, Michigan on October 6, 1932 to Genevieve and Keith Slater. Soon after graduating from Ionia High School, she married the love of her life, Roy J. Cook on October 18, 1952. They moved to Key West, Florida where Roy was stationed in the Navy. After his service, they moved back to Ionia and raised 6 children.
Dee was incredibly generous! She made birthday cakes for nieces and nephews, made personalized Christmas stockings, not only for her own children and grandchildren, but for all the Slater, Hoppough, and Ludwick kids. You could not leave her home without some food, a piece of clothing, a knick knack of some kind, or even folded cash that she stuck in your pocket. Her cookie jar was always full – even the treat jar that the grand dogs went to immediately on entering her home. She worked for Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons for many years and then at Ionia Freedom Acres School as a parapro until her retirement. She especially loved her work as treasurer with the Ionia Public Schools Alumni Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, brother, and in-laws: Bob and Bonnie Slater, Marlene and Bob Hoppough, Velma Ludwick and Dave Ludwick; plus many dear friends and relatives.
Dee is survived by her loving husband, Roy; her children: Caron and Keith Stetler of Lowell, Kris and Mike Tiemersma of Metairie, LA, Laurie and Kurt Tjalsma of Ionia, Janet and Dan Balice of Ionia, Phil and Chantal Cook of Zeeland, and Debbie and Joe Smith of Westphalia; her grandchildren: Collin Tiemersma and son, Colton; Justin (Beth) Tiemersma and children, Violet and Jude; Clair Tiemersma; Carlyn (Doug) Tjalsma Richards and daughter, Joelle; David Tjalsma; John and Leigh Balice; Tina (Zech) Cook Chester; Ryan (Jenny) Reidsma and children, Logan and Ellie; Trevor Reidsma; and Mara, Brett, and Logan Smith; and her dearest, lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Barb Smalley Cook.
A private family service will be held at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Ionia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Dee's life, please consider making a donation to S.S. Peter & Paul Church or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Dee was born in Ionia, Michigan on October 6, 1932 to Genevieve and Keith Slater. Soon after graduating from Ionia High School, she married the love of her life, Roy J. Cook on October 18, 1952. They moved to Key West, Florida where Roy was stationed in the Navy. After his service, they moved back to Ionia and raised 6 children.
Dee was incredibly generous! She made birthday cakes for nieces and nephews, made personalized Christmas stockings, not only for her own children and grandchildren, but for all the Slater, Hoppough, and Ludwick kids. You could not leave her home without some food, a piece of clothing, a knick knack of some kind, or even folded cash that she stuck in your pocket. Her cookie jar was always full – even the treat jar that the grand dogs went to immediately on entering her home. She worked for Chrysler Trim Plant in Lyons for many years and then at Ionia Freedom Acres School as a parapro until her retirement. She especially loved her work as treasurer with the Ionia Public Schools Alumni Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, brother, and in-laws: Bob and Bonnie Slater, Marlene and Bob Hoppough, Velma Ludwick and Dave Ludwick; plus many dear friends and relatives.
Dee is survived by her loving husband, Roy; her children: Caron and Keith Stetler of Lowell, Kris and Mike Tiemersma of Metairie, LA, Laurie and Kurt Tjalsma of Ionia, Janet and Dan Balice of Ionia, Phil and Chantal Cook of Zeeland, and Debbie and Joe Smith of Westphalia; her grandchildren: Collin Tiemersma and son, Colton; Justin (Beth) Tiemersma and children, Violet and Jude; Clair Tiemersma; Carlyn (Doug) Tjalsma Richards and daughter, Joelle; David Tjalsma; John and Leigh Balice; Tina (Zech) Cook Chester; Ryan (Jenny) Reidsma and children, Logan and Ellie; Trevor Reidsma; and Mara, Brett, and Logan Smith; and her dearest, lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Barb Smalley Cook.
A private family service will be held at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Ionia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Dee's life, please consider making a donation to S.S. Peter & Paul Church or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 30, 2020.