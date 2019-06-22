|
Dolores N. (Walter) Magee aged 88 of Saranac passed away June 20, 2019 in Belding. She was born in Trufant, Michigan the daughter of Alvin G. and Lubelle R. (Christensen) Frederiksen.
Dolores married A. L. Walter February 16, 1951 he passed away in 1984. She married Robert Magee October 25, 2003. Dolores was a member of the Saranac American Legion Auxiliary and the Ionia Moose Lodge.
Surviving are her husband Robert Magee of Belding. Children; Douglas (Emily) Walter of North Carolina, Elaine Rios of Belding, Royce (Chris) Walter of Saranac. Grandchildren; Mike (Peggy) Rios of St. Louis, MI, Jeremy (Donna) Hadix of Saranac. Several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband A. L. and 3 brothers John, Red and Huey.
Memorial services for Dolores will be at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac, Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Andy Mooren officiating. Interment Saranac Cemetery. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Saranac American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 22, 2019