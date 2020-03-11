|
Dolores Amelia Thelen, age 86, of Westphalia, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1933 in Ionia, the daughter of Sylvester and Pauline (Rocky) Blundy. Dolores was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia and the Christian Mothers Society. She loved crocheting, playing cards, and gardening, but most of all she loved making each family member feel special and loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her parents; brother, William Blundy; great-grandson, Holden Weber; and several members of the Blundy and Thelen families. Surviving are her children, Linda (Daniel) Weber, Jane Finkbeiner, Phil (Mary Kay) Thelen, Rick (MaryJo) Thelen, Thomas (Lori) Thelen and Mark Thelen; 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Marie White, Gerald (Joan) Blundy, Arlene (Calvin) Stanton, Pat Blundy and Ronald Blundy; Thelen in-laws, Marilyn (Charles) Halfmann, Larry (June) Thelen, Diane Mussell, Roy Thelen, Joan Thelen, and Gladah Thelen; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020