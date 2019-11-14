|
|
Donald Henry Geiger, age 92, of Ionia, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1927 in Freeport, MI the son of Russell and Phebe (Slater) Geiger. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. Independence during W.W. II. He retired from the State of Michigan in 1987 and was a member of the Ionia Moose Lodge, V.F.W., American Legion in Saranac and the F.O.E. Eagles. Don enjoyed playing euchre, and was a referee for many years in all high school sports. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Adam and two sisters, Madelyn and Elenor. Surviving are his wife of nearly 66 years, Joyce; children, Deborah (Edward) Brown, Suzanne (Bryan) Spitzley and Daniel (Twila) Geiger; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Von Geiger and LeRoy (Donna) Geiger. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2109 at the Ionia Moose Lodge. Interment will be in Balcom Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 14, 2019