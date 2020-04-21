Home

Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Donald Mitchell Obituary
Donald Keith Mitchell, age 88, of Saranac, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1931 in Ionia, MI to Mosses and Clara Mitchell.
Donald had a love for fishing, and he enjoyed doing so at their cottage on West Lake. He was a past member of the Saranac American Legion and earned a Bronze Medal in the U.S. Army. Don loved his grandchildren, gardening and showing flowers at the Fair.
Donald is survived by his loving children, Dennis (Kay) Mitchell of Ionia, Kathy (Larry) Cole of Saranac, Deb (Russ) Carlson of the U.P., Brenda Dennie of Lake Odessa, Susan (Philip) Gillespie of Hastings and Jodi White of Hastings; sister, Ida May Tacker of Florida; 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, in 2008; son, Keith Mitchell and step-son Steven White.
According to his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 21, 2020
