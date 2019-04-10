Home

Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St. P.O. Box 51
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saranac Community Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saranac Community Church
Donna Newell


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Newell Obituary
Donna J. Newell went to be with her Lord April 7,2019. Donna was born May 16, 1941 in her Grandpa and Grandma Kimble's home on Bluewater Highway. She attended grade school in the one-room Day School and graduated salutatorian from Saranac High School in 1958. She married William Newell in June 1958. She was a devoted housewife and mother and also served as treasurer of Keene Township for over 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, sons Bill Newell, Saranac, Dan (Kim) Newell, Saranac, grandchildren Adam Newell (Erin), Lowell, Jessica (Brandon) Walkington, Lake Odessa, Samantha Newell, Saranac, Danielle Newell, Saranac, and seven great grandchildren. Surviving are siblings Pat (Larry) Wittenbach, Iron Mountain, Jackie (Fran) Borup, Saranac, Dan (Blanche) Hale, Saranac, Bev (John) Thome, Kalamazoo, Nancy (Jay) Offenbacher, Saranac, sisters-in-law Jean Leson, Saranac, Dorothy (Steve) Luce, Byron Center, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey, and her parents Elmer Hale and Doris Kimble Hale Walter. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Saranac Community Church on Friday, April 12th at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Becky Poor officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 10, 2019
