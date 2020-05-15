Dora Andrews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Farene Andrews, age 76, of Lyons, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Dora was born on September 11, 1943 to William and Vera (Holly) Dildine in Dunklin Missouri.
She enjoyed gardening and flowers, she loved fishing and going hunting for morels. Dora enjoyed collecting dolls and dragon figures, and she loved her dog.
Dora is survived by her children, James Goldsmith of Louisiana, Theresa (Glenn) Piper of Portland, Karen Greenberg of Ionia, Rhonda (Bob) Miller of Lyons, William (Angie) Andrews Jr. of Ionia and Cory Young of Lyons; son in law, Chad Grubaugh of Maple Rapids; one brother and three sisters; 21 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William Andrews Sr., daughter, Beverly Grubaugh; and 9 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved