Dora Farene Andrews, age 76, of Lyons, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Dora was born on September 11, 1943 to William and Vera (Holly) Dildine in Dunklin Missouri.
She enjoyed gardening and flowers, she loved fishing and going hunting for morels. Dora enjoyed collecting dolls and dragon figures, and she loved her dog.
Dora is survived by her children, James Goldsmith of Louisiana, Theresa (Glenn) Piper of Portland, Karen Greenberg of Ionia, Rhonda (Bob) Miller of Lyons, William (Angie) Andrews Jr. of Ionia and Cory Young of Lyons; son in law, Chad Grubaugh of Maple Rapids; one brother and three sisters; 21 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, William Andrews Sr., daughter, Beverly Grubaugh; and 9 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 15, 2020.