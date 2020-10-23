1/1
Doris Canfield
1919 - 2020
Doris Myers Canfield (nee McCaul), passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert (Bud) Myers of Lowell and Charles Canfield of Albuquerque, NM; daughters, Toni Lee Myers and Lois Finkler; son, Patrick Myers; granddaughter, Dawn Finkler; grandson, Todd Myers. Doris is survived by sons, Frank (Joyce) Myers and Tony Myers; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was born in Lake Odessa, and came to Lowell when she married. She was a beautician for 40 years and owned her own shop. She was active in the Chamber of Commerce at that time. Doris moved to Albuquerque when she married Charlie and had a great step family there. She was an avid gardener and had a truly green thumb. She was a sweet lady and will be missed by all. Due to the pandemic a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Lowell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of West Michigan, 3077 Wilson NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 or F.R.O.M. , 11535 Fulton St. E, Lowell, MI 49331.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 22, 2020
Doris was a wonderful caring women and I will miss not knowing she is around. She was a good friend to my parents. God bless her.
Steven Hartley
Friend
