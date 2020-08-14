1/1
Doris Cochrun
1926 - 2020
Doris Marie Cochrun of Saranac, MI, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born April 5,1926, in Keene Twp., daughter of the late Perry and Lydia (Adgate) Walter. Doris married the love of her life Roger in October of 1947, and they shared 72 wonderful years full of faith, humor, and companionship. They were always young at heart together; their love story started with mutual adoration and fondness, both which only grew through the years.
Her greatest joy was her family to whom she was a devoted and loving mother and grandma. She and Roger were consummate supporters of their children and grandchildren, whether it was to cheer them on as they pursued their dreams, which sometimes took them far from home, or taking a pack of grandkids on an annual camping trip. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family and friends was important to her. Doris and Roger loved traveling and made it to all 50 states, with Alaska being her favorite! She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking, and baking. There were always some of her famous molasses cookies around for those who stopped by. She had a dry sense of humor, her laugh was contagious.
Doris will be deeply missed. She was the beloved wife of Roger Cochrun of Saranac, MI; mother to Linda (Jeffrey) Caudell of Ionia, MI, and Ron (Dianne) Cochrun of Saranac, MI; grandma to Scott Caudell and Fiance Kara West of Bridgeman, MI, Mark Caudell of Nairobi, Kenya, Angie (Matt) Hamlet of Baltimore, MD, and Laura Cochrun of Washington, DC. She was a proud great grandmother to Hannah Joy Caudell and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Hamlet due Aug. 13. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Joyce Walter of Saranac, MI, and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Preceding Doris in death were her parents, brothers Judson (Thelma) and Myron, and infant sister Savilla.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate Doris's life and legacy. Arrangements are cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Saranac Community Church, where she was an active lifelong member, or Ionia Area Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
