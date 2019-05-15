|
|
Dorothy Jean Ferguson, age 79 of Ionia, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 16, 1939 in Ionia to Harry and Francis Emelander. On February 28, 1959 she married the love of her life, Donald Ferguson, and they were happily married for 54 years.
She was a faithful member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Ionia. She enjoyed playing the accordion, fried chicken dinners, and spending time with her family. Dorothy and Donald were inseparable, stuck together like glue.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Steve (Karen) Ferguson of Muir, Brian (Nelfa) Ferguson of Ionia, Teresa (Thomas) Altoft of Sault Ste. Marie, and Scott (Lisa) Ferguson of Lowell; grandchildren, Allie Ferguson, Tiffany Ferguson, Ashley (Jeremiah) Nettleton, Annalise Altoft, Robin (Hannah) Altoft, Martin Altoft, Carmen Altoft, David (Rachel) Altoft, Danielle Altoft, Meranda Altoft, Stasha Altoft, Brayden Altoft, Justin Altoft, Cody Altoft, Michael Altoft, Madi Altoft, Tony Altoft, Aundrea (Jordan) Dennis, Angela (Ronel) Race and Abigale Ferguson; she is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Donald; brothers, Douglas and Stanley Emelander; grandchildren, Brittany, Kaiden, Caleb, Emma Grace, and Erika; and daughter-in-law, Kimberley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 14, at the Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 15, 2019