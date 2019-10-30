|
|
Douglas Wayne Laney Sr. age 76 of Ionia, Michigan passed away October 28, 2019.
Doug was born on January 31st 1943 in Ionia to Wesley and Agnes (Kanouse) Laney, but was given to and raised from an early age by Ella and Webb Dick, whom he called Grandma and Grandpa. He spent many years as a young boy working in the fields alongside migrant workers from Washington to Michigan. He married his high-school sweetheart Caroline (Barnes) Laney on March 24th 1961.
He worked at Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing Michigan for 29 years, then the Ionia County Sheriff's Department until retirement in 2003.
Doug was involved with and enjoyed coaching Ionia Little League baseball for many years. As his children and grandchildren grew and became involved in sports, he enjoyed traveling and being there and cheering them on. His proudest moments were watching his grandson Alex play and win the State championship in football in 2012, and granddaughters Autumn and Marissa win the District championship in softball in 2017.
His lifetime was spent working for and enjoying his children and grandchildren - and going to the activities they were involved in. He was a hardworking man that never asked for anything but gave everything he had. He was an avid reader and could always be seen with a good book and coffee in his Michigan cup. The Ionia Community Library was his greatest pleasure, and he always had to have a couple of books for the weekend.
He is survived by Caroline - his wife of 58 years, his children Douglas Laney Jr of Kentucky, Daniel (Karen) Laney of Grand Rapids, Darla Korhorn of Grand Rapids, Darrin Laney of Lansing and Denise (Rusty) Hoag of Saranac.
Grandchildren Jennifer Cooper, Mary Tibbetts, Melinda (Sawyer) Braun, Erica (Austin) Woodman, Amber Laney, Alexander Korhorn, Allyson Korhorn, Autumn (Matthew) Klausch and Marissa Hoag.
Great grandchildren Evan Cooper, Owen Woodman and London Woodman.
Brothers Archie (Edie) Laney of Oregon, twins Ronnie Laney and Donnie Laney of Oregon, Robert (JoAnne) Laney of Florida, Larry (Teresa) Laney of Ionia and Audrey Rossell of Ionia.
He was proceeded in death by Grandmother Ella Dick and Grandfather Webb Dick - who raised him. Birth Father Wesley Laney, Mother Agnes (Kanouse) Laney, step mother Betty Laney, half- brothers Earl Spitler and Danny Laney.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31st at Lake Funeral Home 3521 South State Road, Ionia. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. At his request, coffee and donuts will be served during visitation. Those wising may make memorial contributions to Ionia Library. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 30, 2019