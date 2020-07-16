1/
Earl Monks
1952 - 2020
Earl Frank Monks, age 67, of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born November 28, 1952, the son of Freeman and Louise (Hunt) Monks, Sr. Earl enjoyed life to the fullest, always seeking adventure and traveling to various places. Being quite the history buff, Earl was a wealth of knowledge when it came to past wars, especially, WWII. Earl grew up on a farm and was on a tractor from a young age, thus began his love for the outdoors and horseback riding. He was a talented photographer, specializing in nature photos and portraits of his grandchildren. He was also a wonderful sketch artist, making personalized cards for others for special occasions. Earl graduated from Portland High School and went on to Ferris State University to study x-ray technology and later Western Michigan University, studying Health Science. Earl was the director of Radiology at St. Mary's Hospital before his retirement. He was a very kind and gentle-natured man who was loved by all who knew him.
Preceding Earl in death are his parents; daughter, Kari Erbentraut; first wife, Colleen Monks; and siblings, Freeman Monks, Jr. and Betty Lou (Lee) Smith. Earl is survived by his wife, Annette Monks; children, Christopher (Kim) Monks and Stephanie (Alex) Brown; son-in-law, Brant Erbentraut; grandchildren, Sadie and Sam Monks, Simon and Brandsen Brown, and Alexis and Sophia Erbentraut; and step-children, Misia Bruski and Jesse (fiancée, Jessica Sigourney) Howell.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at Lyon-Muir Church followed by interment at Keefer-Olmstead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lyons-Muir Church in memory of Earl. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
