Edmore-Allen "Al" Shattuck Sr., age 65, of Six Lakes, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Al was born on October 13, 1954 in Ionia, MI to Kenneth "Rib" and Lucille (Cronk) Shattuck. He was raised in Ionia MI and graduated from Saranac High School in the class of 1973. Al was a hard working man. He was employed at Root Lowell Manufacturing for over 20 years. His true love was being a truck driver for over 25 years. On January 05, 1974 Al married Monica Lynn Adair at the Methodist Church in Ionia, and they had five children together. Al enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, and sitting in his yard. He loved spending time with his family, most of all his Grandchildren.
Al is survived by his girlfriend that he loves very much, Marjorie Rewalt; his five children, Kim Lynn (Rick) Conley of Ionia, Allen Shattuck (Raejean) of Six Lakes, Mikki VanDriel (Roy) of Six Lakes, Toni Shattuck (Austin) of Barryton, Dewayne Shattuck (Nichole) of Adrian; his seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and seven brothers and four sister.
Al is preceded in death by one grandson Trucker Gordon Shattuck; niece, Wendy Jenkins; two brothers, Kenneth and James Shattuck; one sister, Glenna Markell; and both parents, Kenneth and Lucille Shattuck.
Funeral services for Al will be Sunday March 01, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Gentle Shepherd in Six Lakes with Pastor Robert Cairns officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service. Dinner in remembrance of Allen will be immediately following the service. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Ionia at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Contributions in Allen's memory can be made to the Church of the Gentle Shepherd. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfunerchapel.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 28, 2020